Mylan Says Celgene Claims Still Timely In Antitrust Suit

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 8:10 PM EST) -- Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s antitrust lawsuit accusing Celgene Corp. of stifling generic competition for the brand-name cancer drug Thalomid isn’t barred by the four-year statute of limitations because the clock didn’t begin ticking until the damages were “reasonably concrete and measurable,” the generic-drug maker told a federal judge Thursday.



In response to a December court order for supplemental brief letters addressing whether Celgene’s statute-of-limitations defense bars Mylan’s April 2014 claims about Thalomid, the two pharmaceutical companies traded arguments dissecting the “speculative damages” — losses expected to be...

