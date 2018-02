New Normal Takes Shape After TC Heartland Shakeup

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:03 AM EST) -- The number of patent complaints filed in the Eastern District of Texas dropped significantly following the U.S. Supreme Court’s TC Heartland ruling while Delaware and other venues saw more action, but attorneys say they don’t expect filing trends to change much more going forward.



According to statistics compiled by Lex Machina in a new report, there were 312 patent suits filed in the reputedly plaintiff-friendly Eastern District of Texas in the first quarter of 2017, before the high court’s May ruling tightened venue rules for patent litigation....

