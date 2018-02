O’Melveny Nabs Stradling Yocca’s M&A Team In LA

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 5:46 PM EST) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has hired three Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth attorneys, based in Los Angeles, who have represented private equity funds and major technology companies like Tesla Energy Operations and ScanSource Inc. in mergers, acquisitions and other transactions, the firm recently announced.



David M. Smith, Robert T. Graffum and Nicolai M. Schwarz-Gondek have joined O’Melveny as partners and they'll work out of the firm's Culver City office, according to a Feb. 1 O’Melveny statement. Their clients have included some of Southern California’s most prominent...

