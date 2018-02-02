Eversource Says NH Hydropower Rejection Was Improper

By Alison Noon

Law360, Boston (February 2, 2018, 9:03 PM EST) -- Northeastern utility provider Eversource believes a New Hampshire regulator acted improperly when it denied the company’s seven-year effort to build power lines and transmission infrastructure through the state to deliver Canadian hydropower energy to Massachusetts.

In telephone interviews with Law360 late Friday, a spokesman for Eversource laid out the company's arguments for regulators to reconsider the Northern Pass project, and a former member of the board that denied the application said the appeal process typically favors the state.

Eversource spokesman Martin Murray said regulators did not...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular