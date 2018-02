Law360's Pro Say: The REAL Super Bowl - Google v. Uber

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 10:36 PM EST) -- On the latest episode of Law360's Pro Say podcast, we discuss Google and Uber's upcoming high stakes trial that could determine the future of self-driving cars, a ruling on the embattled Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a court "swiping left" over age discrimination on the dating app Tinder, and rapper DMX landing behind bars.



Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key legal developments.



This Week:...

To view the full article, register now.