Judge OKs $1M Deal In Zurich, Flooring Co. Coverage Row

By Carolina Bolado

Law360, Miami (February 2, 2018, 7:12 PM EST) -- A Florida judge signed off Thursday on a $1 million deal to end a dispute over Zurich American’s attempt to dodge coverage of a now-bankrupt flooring business' $2.1 million class action judgment for sending unsolicited faxes.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Amanda Arnold Sansone preliminarily approved the $1 million settlement between the insurer and class representative Robert Dalzell, which will allow class members who say they received unsolicited faxes from Florida-based European Tile and Floors to receive cash payments of $233.75 per fax sent to them with a...
Case Information

Case Title

Zurich American Insurance Company v. European Tile and Floors, Inc. et al


Case Number

8:16-cv-00729

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Judge

Amanda Arnold Sansone

Date Filed

March 24, 2016

