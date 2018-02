How To Serve Your Blind Client Effectively

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 1:48 PM EST) -- During the Perkins School for the Blind annual fundraising gala, Perkins Possibilities 2016, we witnessed the launch of the powerful social change campaign called BlindNewWorld. The campaign aims to help the sighted population break down barriers to blind inclusion like discomfort and fear and create a more blind-friendly world.



This got us thinking: How can we do a better job of taking the needs of clients who are blind or visually impaired into account when designing our estate planning services? We came up with three ideas...

To view the full article, register now.