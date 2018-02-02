FCA Probes Competition In £400B Personal Pensions Market

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (February 2, 2018, 12:26 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it is investigating whether the U.K.’s personal pension insurance industry, which manages around £400 billion ($569 billion) in assets, is sufficiently competitive.

The non-workplace pension industry is worth more than double the amount invested in contract-based defined contribution workplace pension schemes, which are made up of contributions from employers and staff, the regulator said.

However the non-workplace pensions market — which is made up of products such as individual personal pensions and stakeholder and self-invested personal pensions — is dominated by...
