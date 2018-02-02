FCA Probes Competition In £400B Personal Pensions Market
The non-workplace pension industry is worth more than double the amount invested in contract-based defined contribution workplace pension schemes, which are made up of contributions from employers and staff, the regulator said.
However the non-workplace pensions market — which is made up of products such as individual personal pensions and stakeholder and self-invested personal pensions — is dominated by...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login