High Court To Hear Barclays' Pension Ring-Fencing Plans

Law360, London (February 2, 2018, 4:17 PM GMT) -- Barclays PLC will head to a London court later this month to defend its decision to shift its staff pension scheme into the riskier investment banking unit, which will be separated from the bank’s retail operations under new U.K. rules.



A two-day hearing focused on the bank’s "ring-fencing" plans is due to start at the High Court on February 26, a Barclays spokesman said on Friday.



Ring-fencing, introduced in the Banking Reform Act 2013, requires U.K. banks that have core deposits greater than £25 billion ($35.3...

To view the full article, register now.