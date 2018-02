Monsanto Seed Rollout Forced Farmers' Hands, Suit Says

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 7:24 PM EST) -- A North Dakota farm filed a class action against Monsanto Co. in Missouri federal court on Thursday over the rollout of genetically modified seeds whose resistance to the otherwise destructive herbicide dicamba allegedly created a coercive market in which farmers must shop with Monsanto to prevent harm to their crops.



North Dakota's Forest River Farms Partnership sued over Monsanto's Roundup Ready 2 Xtend cotton and soybean seeds, intended to be used in conjunction with dicamba.



Dicamba kills pigweed, which can stifle cotton and soybeans. But in...

