FERC Wrongly Denied Grid Auction Challenges, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 2:14 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission didn't do enough to explain why it rejected challenges by power producers to electricity auction rule changes made by regional grid operator ISO New England and sent FERC's denials back to the agency for a redo.



An appeals court panel said that FERC didn't engage in reasoned decision-making when it denied complaints by the New England Power Generators Association Inc. and Exelon Corp. claiming new rules crafted by ISO-NE for its capacity auctions — where...

