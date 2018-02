Yankton Sioux Press SD Lawmaker To Drop Fugitive Bill

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:09 PM EST) -- The Yankton Sioux Tribe on Thursday urged a South Dakota lawmaker not to continue pursuing a bill she has characterized as closing a “critical public-safety loophole” allowing certain people wanted on felony charges to flee to Indian Country in order to avoid arrest.



The South Dakota tribe announced in a news release that it sent a letter to Republican Rep. Kristi Noem opposing the No Haven for Dangerous Fugitives Act, which she introduced in January.



Specifically, the tribe said the proposed law is a violation of...

To view the full article, register now.