Patriot National Workers File WARN Act Suit In Ch. 11 Case

Law360, Wilmington (February 2, 2018, 3:11 PM EST) -- Former employees of bankrupt insurance services company Patriot National Inc. filed a putative class action in Delaware late Thursday alleging the firm laid off the majority of its 300 employees in November without providing proper notice under the Workers’ Adjustment and Retraining Notice Act.



In the complaint, three terminated employees allege Patriot National fired 250 workers near the end of November after losing its largest customer to a state takeover by Florida regulators but didn’t give them 60 days notice as required under the WARN Act....

