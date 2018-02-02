German Real Estate Co. Plans $186M Frankfurt Listing

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:25 PM EST) -- German real estate developer Instone Real Estate Group BV said Friday it intends to list its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2018 to rake in approximately €150 million ($186.8 million).



The listing will feature 7 million newly issued shares that will fall within a range of $26.77 to $31.75 per share, according to German stock market news site DGAP.de. The site also reported that current shareholders, including funds established by ActivumSG Capital Management Ltd., would offer shares.



“Thanks to our unique development pipeline and...

