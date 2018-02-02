E-Book Seller Loses Appeal Of Canadian Price-Fixing Deals
Chief Justice Paul Crampton of the Federal Court issued a decision dismissing Kobo’s application, which sought to quash the consent agreements entered into between the publishers and the Competition Bureau in January 2017, over concerns the deals would hurt its bottom line by forcing changes to its distribution arrangements with...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login