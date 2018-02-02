E-Book Seller Loses Appeal Of Canadian Price-Fixing Deals

By Matthew Perlman

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 7:23 PM EST) -- A federal court in Canada on Thursday dismissed an appeal lodged by e-book retailer Rakuten Kobo Inc. challenging agreements the Competition Bureau inked to settle price-fixing allegations against publishers, including Hachette, Macmillan and Simon & Schuster.

Chief Justice Paul Crampton of the Federal Court issued a decision dismissing Kobo’s application, which sought to quash the consent agreements entered into between the publishers and the Competition Bureau in January 2017, over concerns the deals would hurt its bottom line by forcing changes to its distribution arrangements with...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular