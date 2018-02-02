E-Book Seller Loses Appeal Of Canadian Price-Fixing Deals

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 7:23 PM EST) -- A federal court in Canada on Thursday dismissed an appeal lodged by e-book retailer Rakuten Kobo Inc. challenging agreements the Competition Bureau inked to settle price-fixing allegations against publishers, including Hachette, Macmillan and Simon & Schuster.



Chief Justice Paul Crampton of the Federal Court issued a decision dismissing Kobo’s application, which sought to quash the consent agreements entered into between the publishers and the Competition Bureau in January 2017, over concerns the deals would hurt its bottom line by forcing changes to its distribution arrangements with...

