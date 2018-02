Credit Union’s Challenge To Trump’s CFPB Pick Tossed

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 5:13 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Thursday said a New York-based credit union is not in a position to challenge President Donald Trump’s selection of Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to serve as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s acting director.



U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe of the federal district court in Manhattan said in a 20-page opinion that the Lower East Side People’s Federal Credit Union does not have standing to challenge Trump’s choice of Mulvaney to serve as the temporary chief of the...

