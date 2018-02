Chancery Tosses Challenge To $125M Synutra Buyout

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:34 PM EST) -- A Delaware Chancery judge on Friday threw out a shareholder lawsuit challenging Beams Power Investment Ltd.’s $125 million buyout of baby formula maker Synutra International Inc., ruling that the suing stockholders did not make a strong enough case to indicate the deal violated laws related to controlling-party takeovers.



In a 14-page order, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster found that the suing shareholders didn’t plead allegations to show the deal didn’t follow the framework laid out in the Kahn v. M&F Worldwide Corp. case, commonly called MFW,...

