By Gennifer Bridges February 2, 2018, 2:51 PM ESTLaw360 (February 2, 2018, 2:51 PM EST) -- Lenders at times find themselves assessing how to handle a claim by a borrower that he or she is entitled to rescind a loan under the Truth in Lending Act (TILA). Rescission under TILA is distinct from common law rescission due to one main difference: unlike common law rescission, which requires the rescinding party to tender any benefits received under the contract back to the other party as a condition precedent, TILA allows a borrower to exercise the right of rescission before such tender must occur....
When To Consider Modifying TILA Rescission Procedures
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login