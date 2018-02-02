Expert Analysis

When To Consider Modifying TILA Rescission Procedures

By Gennifer Bridges February 2, 2018, 2:51 PM EST

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 2:51 PM EST) -- Lenders at times find themselves assessing how to handle a claim by a borrower that he or she is entitled to rescind a loan under the Truth in Lending Act (TILA). Rescission under TILA is distinct from common law rescission due to one main difference: unlike common law rescission, which requires the rescinding party to tender any benefits received under the contract back to the other party as a condition precedent, TILA allows a borrower to exercise the right of rescission before such tender must occur....
