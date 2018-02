DOE Can't Lift Freeze On Uranium Leasing Program

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:51 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Friday refused to lift an injunction on a U.S. Department of Energy uranium mining program in southwestern Colorado, saying the department has first to consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on estimates of the likely annual water usage of the mines.



U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez denied the DOE’s motion to dissolve the injunction in a suit brought by a host of environmental groups, such as the Center for Biological Diversity and the Sheep Mountain Alliance, over the department’s...

To view the full article, register now.