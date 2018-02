PTAB Nixes Claims In Corning-Licensed Fiber Optic Patents

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 4:50 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board found Friday that claims in two fiber optic patents asserted by a Corning unit in infringement litigation are unpatentable, handing a win to Panduit Corp. in an America Invents Act inter partes review.



In a final written decision, the PTAB said that Panduit had adequately demonstrated that a number of claims in two patents belonging to CCS Technology Inc. are invalid as both anticipated and obvious, in light of prior art. Corning Optical Communications LLC is the exclusive licensee of...

