Penn State, Ex-Coach Settle $1M Contract Dispute

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 3:37 PM EST) -- Penn State University said on Friday that it has reached a settlement to end a lawsuit aimed a recouping nearly $1 million it claimed it was owed from an assistant football coach after he resigned to take a similar post with the University of Tennessee.



The university’s lawsuit sought to hold former defensive coordinator Bob Shoop liable for failing to live up to a provision of his employment contract requiring him to pay liquidated damages in the event he left the school before the deal expired....

