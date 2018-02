Indictment Hinged On Misleading Word, Platinum Execs Say

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:41 PM EST) -- Mark Nordlicht and other hedge fund executives at Platinum Partners who are fighting fraud charges asked a Brooklyn federal judge to dismiss the case against them on Thursday, saying the indictment hinged on prosecutors’ use of the word “[sic]” to twist the meaning of an email.



The government claims co-founder Nordlicht and six other execs at Platinum and its portfolio company Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations LLC inflated the value of their assets, hid a cash shortfall from investors and secretly bought Black Elk debt so...

