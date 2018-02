ITC Patent Rebound Shows Signs It’s Here To Stay

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:03 AM EST) -- The resurgence of patent cases at the U.S. International Trade Commission continued in 2017, settling in at a level many believe will become the new standard amid lingering uncertainty for patent owners in district court litigation and an increased awareness of what the commission has to offer.



The number of patent cases the ITC instituted climbed to 60 last year, according to a report from legal analytics firm Lex Machina. This was an 11 percent increase from 2016, when the commission rebounded after a recent lull...

