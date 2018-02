Gunster Continues Hiring Run With Elections Law Partner

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:33 PM EST) -- Florida law firm Gunster has bolstered its elections and ethics law offerings by bringing on Robert H. Fernandez, a leader in the field in south Florida, as a shareholder in its Miami office.



The addition of Fernandez continues a run of notable new hires for the firm in the new year, after the arrivals of government affairs consultant Ronald A. Brisé in Orlando and Tallahassee and fellow Miami shareholder Jason Murray last month.



Fernandez, who was most recently a partner at Miami boutique Zumpano Castro has...

