Pa. Campaign Workers' DNC OT Class Action Nixed

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 4:01 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday dismissed a class action alleging the Democratic National Committee and the state’s Democratic Party failed to pay overtime to organizers who worked on the 2016 campaign, finding the workers were not protected by the federal statute that covers overtime.



U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II concluded that the campaign workers were not engaged in interstate commerce or the production of goods, and consequently were not covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act. The judge also found that the Democratic...

