2 Plead Guilty In $50M Federal Reserve Investment Scheme

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 8:42 PM EST) -- A husband and wife accused in what prosecutors call a $50 million investment fraud tied to false claims that an urban revitalization project was backed by the New York Federal Reserve Bank admitted to conspiracy charges Friday in federal court in Manhattan.



U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe accepted guilty pleas from Michael Jacobs and Ruby Handler-Jacobs for conspiring to impersonate officers of the federal government as they pitched a bogus investment partnership called the “Cities Upliftment Program.”



Prosecutors say the scheme's alleged ringleader, Rienzi Edwards,...

