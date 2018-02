EFH Ch. 11 Sale To Face Texas Regulators Unopposed

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:42 PM EST) -- The $9.5 billion deal at the center of Energy Future Holdings Corp.’s proposed Chapter 11 exit is expected to face Texas utility regulators unopposed later this month after the lone holdout agreed to support Sempra Energy’s plan to buy EFH’s nondebtor electricity transmission unit, the companies said Friday.



In a joint statement from Sempra and EFH’s nondebtor unit Oncor Electric Delivery Co. LLC, a group called the Texas Legal Services Center dropped its opposition to the deal and joined a settlement among a number of Lone...

