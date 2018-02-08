Expert Analysis

Inside New HHS Plan For Health Care Worker Protections

By Steven Collis February 8, 2018, 11:42 AM EST

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 11:42 AM EST) -- In a move designed to protect health care workers from being forced into participating in activities that violate their consciences or religious beliefs, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced the creation of a new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division. As part of the HHS’s Office for Civil Rights, the new division intends to “restore federal enforcement of our nation’s laws that protect the fundamental and unalienable rights of conscience and religious freedom.”

The new division is charged with enforcing existing federal laws...
