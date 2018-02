NJ Chief Justice Throws Support Behind Judge Pay Raise Bill

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 7:27 PM EST) -- New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart J. Rabner has voiced support for bipartisan legislation that would give judges and other public employees a raise after nearly a decade, telling one of the bill’s sponsors that Garden State judges' gross pay has remained stagnant despite inflation and the rising costs of health benefits.



Senate Bill 1229 calls for annual increases of $8,000 for 2018 through 2020 and cost-of-living adjustments afterward, which Chief Justice Rabner called a “responsible and fair” way to address the issue in his...

