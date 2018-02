DC Circ. Weighs NLRB, Union Fight Over Resignation Policy

Law360, Washington (February 2, 2018, 5:31 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel pressed both the National Labor Relations Board and an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local Friday on their positions in attempting to balance the union’s “legitimate concern” of identity theft against a union resignation policy the NLRB held as so restrictive it dissuades members from invoking their rights.



Detroit-based IBEW Local 58 is appealing a split February 2017 ruling in which the NLRB voted 2-1 to declare that the policy illegally restricted the rights of union members to resign from the union and...

