Major Alaska Lease Sale Should Be Quashed, Enviros Say

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:25 PM EST) -- A coalition of environmental groups filed suit in Alaska federal court against the U.S. Department of the Interior on Friday alleging it didn’t look closely enough at the environmental consequences of conducting an expanded oil and gas lease sale for the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.



The Northern Alaska Environmental Center, the Wilderness Society and others want the December lease sale conducted by the DOI's Bureau of Land Management vacated and ask that the court declare the government violated the National Environmental Policy Act and the...

