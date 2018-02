EEOC Acting Chair Expects New Harassment Guidance 'Soon'

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 9:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s revision to decades-old enforcement guidance on sexual harassment that is being reviewed by the White House’s Office of Management and Budget will hopefully be released “soon,” acting EEOC Chair Victoria Lipnic said during a public appearance Friday.



Lipnic’s comments were made during a symposium titled “Avoiding the Next Harvey Weinstein: Sexual Harassment and Non-Disclosure Agreements,” that took place at New York University School of Law and featured a wide-ranging panel discussion regarding harassment in the workplace.



“We have a number...

