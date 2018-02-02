Fla. Judge Resigns Amid Ethics Investigation

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:35 PM EST) -- A Broward County judge resigned Thursday amid an investigation by the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission into whether she steered lucrative mediations to an attorney who volunteered as her campaign manager.



Judge Claudia Robinson handed in her resignation to Chief Judge Jack Tuter, according to Meredith Bush, a spokeswoman for the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida. The resignation will be effective Feb. 12, Bush said.



The resignation comes on the heels of the JQC's recommendation in December that she be suspended without pay for 30 days...

To view the full article, register now.