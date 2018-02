Pa. Hunting Club Beats Landowner Heirs’ Gas Rights Appeal

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 7:39 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Friday favored a Tioga County hunting club in an oil and gas rights dispute with the heirs of a prior landowner, finding that a lower court had correctly ruled the latter had no interest in more than 900 acres of subsurface rights.



In an unreported opinion, the state’s Superior Court pointed to a recent Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling to find that a 1902 tax sale of the land in question served as a “title wash” that effectively reunified previously separated mineral...

