Supreme Court Urged To Overturn PTAB Ax Of Podcast Patent

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:52 PM EST) -- Personal Audio, the company that has made headlines by suing multiple prominent podcasters for infringing a patent it claims to hold covering the basics of podcasting, has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Patent Trial and Appeal Board inter partes review decision finding that patent invalid.



In the petition docketed Thursday, Personal Audio LLC claims that the PTAB violated the Seventh Amendment’s Re-examination Clause by nixing its patent in April 2015 despite a Texas federal jury’s finding a few months earlier that the patent was...

To view the full article, register now.