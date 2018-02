Amgen's Suit To Shield Cancer Treatment Biosimilar Tossed

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:43 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday granted a motion by Genentech to toss a complaint brought by Amgen seeking to invalidate more than two dozen patents related to Genentech’s cancer treatment Avastin, finding that Amgen was bypassing a negotiation scheme required by law.



U.S. District Judge George H. Wu had issued a tentative decision last month, ruling that if two cases in Delaware between the two parties were not transferred to California, he would dismiss the suit because Amgen had not properly completed the negotiation process...

