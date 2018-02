Fed Lowers The Boom On Wells Fargo As Yellen Exits

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:52 PM EST) -- In Janet Yellen’s last official act as chair, the Federal Reserve Board announced Friday that it would restrict the growth of Wells Fargo & Co. until it gets its governance in order, following the bank’s fake account scandal.



Well Fargo will replace three of its 16 current board members by April, with a fourth replaced by the end of the year, the Fed said in its release.



"We cannot tolerate pervasive and persistent misconduct at any bank and the consumers harmed by Wells Fargo expect that...

