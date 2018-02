Former Dell Employee, Accomplice Sentenced For Fraud

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:28 PM EST) -- A Texas federal court on Friday sentenced a former Dell Inc. employee to more than three years in federal prison and $10.8 million in restitution and his accomplice to 26 months in prison and $849,000 in restitution after they pled guilty to defrauding the company.



Austinites Kelly Burton Nunn, 50, and his accomplice Bryan Dale Wallace, 55, pled guilty in 2017 to conspiring to submit fraudulent invoices to Dell. As a result, the company paid Wallace millions of dollars for unearned services, which Wallace then split...

