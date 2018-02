US Trustee Opposes Toys R Us Store Closure Plan

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 5:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trustee on Friday asked a Virginia bankruptcy court to put the brakes on Toys R Us’ plan to close more than 180 stores nationwide, saying there were issues with the hiring of the liquidation consultants and a planned payment of up to $6.8 million in employee bonuses.



U.S. Trustee John Fitzgerald said there were potential conflicts of interest and a lack of fee disclosures in regard to the firms the toy chain wants to hire to handle the liquidation of the stock from the 182...

