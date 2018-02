Iran UN Consultant Gets 3 Months For Tax, Sanctions Crimes

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 10:06 PM EST) -- A researcher for Iran's mission to the United Nations who copped to tax evasion and sanctions violations was sentenced by a Brooklyn federal judge to three months in prison on Friday after he testified at length to rebut prosecutors' insinuations that he worked for Iranian intelligence.



Ahmad Sheikhzadeh, 61, a U.S. citizen who was hit with seven counts in early 2016 and took a plea deal that November, faced a sentence in the four- to five-year range under sentencing guidelines, and the government pushed for longer....

