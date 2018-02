Calif. City Needn't Pay Dry Cleaner For Cleanup, Judge Says

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:02 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Friday refused to force the city of Visalia, California, to pay $300,000 to the owner of a dry cleaning business in a dispute over responsibility for chemical contamination near his property, pointing to a condition in the settlement agreement that favored the city.



U.S. District Judge Anthony W. Ishii said that a condition in the agreement requires the city and its insurers to come to terms of their own before the money is paid. The city said it is having problems with...

