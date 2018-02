Navajo Nation Sues HHS Over $7.2M Education Program Cut

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 4:35 PM EST) -- The Navajo Nation sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in D.C. federal court Friday, claiming the agency didn’t give the tribe a chance to challenge a $7.2 million cut in funding for early childhood education.



The tribe’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs, which serve children between 3 and 5 years old are mainly funded by a federal grant administered by HHS’ Administration for Children and Families, and in recent years, that grant has totaled $23 million. This year, ACF said that...

