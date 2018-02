Canadian Investor Says SEC's $17M Pump-Dump Case Fails

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:19 PM EST) -- A Canadian businessman urged a New York federal court to toss a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit over an alleged $17 million pump-and-dump scheme tied to a silver exploration shell company, saying Friday the agency didn’t show how he intended to harm his clients.



Robert Genovese and his investment firm B.G. Capital Group Ltd. argued that the government’s suit accusing them of perpetrating the scheme wasn’t sufficient to stay afloat in court, in part because the SEC didn’t show that Genovese or his company made...

