NJ Senators Advance Bill To Raise Judges' Salaries

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 5:49 PM EST) -- Bipartisan New Jersey legislation that would give salary increases to certain state workers, including judges who have gone without raises for nearly a decade, advanced on Monday after its first review by the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee.



Senate Bill 1229 calls for annual increases of $8,000 for 2018 through 2020 and cost of living adjustments afterward for judges and county prosecutors, and it would establish a $175,000 annual salary for each of the 14 officers in the governor’s cabinet — including the attorney general —...

