Watchdog Proposes Process For Benchmark Rules Approval

Law360, London (February 5, 2018, 6:52 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority on Monday proposed setting up a new decision making process for approving financial firms that wish to distribute benchmarks as the European Union's new benchmark rules take effect.



The FCA outlined amendments to its Decision Procedure and Penalties manual to align its policies with rules set out by the European Union Benchmarks Regulation, a new law that came into force in January as the bloc looks ensure the accuracy and integrity of benchmarks across the European Union.



The EU regulation came...

