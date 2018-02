Bon-Ton Stores Hits Ch. 11 With $1B Debt, Sale Plans

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 12:35 PM EST) -- Lugging about $1 billion in debt, Bon-Ton Stores Inc. moved its 256-site department store chain into Chapter 11 in Delaware late Sunday, with an all-asset bankruptcy sale and $725 million debtor-in-possession loan in the works.



While Bon-Ton hit Chapter 11 late Sunday hoping to restructure most of its businesses, it has already opted to close 42 stores. (AP) The retail chain, which traces its business roots to 1856, took the step after months of unsuccessful efforts to rework its debt and after posting a loss of $1.4 billion...

