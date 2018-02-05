McCain, Coons Propose Bipartisan DACA Compromise

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:12 PM EST) -- Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Chris Coons, D-Del., introduced a bipartisan immigration compromise on Monday that would offer immediate conditional permanent residence to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals-eligible youth known as "Dreamers" and tighten border security.



The bill would allow Dreamers to apply for conditional permanent residence if they meet certain background check, education and criminal history requirements, and, if they maintain good standing, to become lawful permanent residents and then U.S. citizens after a minimum of five years. It also employs physical barriers technologies, as...

