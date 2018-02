Viacom Sues To Cut Off Ninja Turtles 'Parody' Show

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 4:54 PM EST) -- Viacom filed an infringement suit against the creator of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live-action show in New Mexico federal court Friday, saying that the “amateur production” was not a parody as it had claimed to be.



Viacom International Inc. said that despite “repeated promises” from Mark Anthony Baca and his company Guardian Anti-Bullying Campaign Inc. to cease production of his shows, he had failed to so. Instead, the media giant accused Baca of continuing to produce shows throughout the country, using the same “names, costumes,...

To view the full article, register now.