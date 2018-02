Trump's Enviro Picks: White Out, Wheeler Up

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 2:22 PM EST) -- Kathleen Hartnett White, President Donald Trump’s controversial pick to lead the White House’s Council on Environmental Quality, withdrew her name from consideration on Sunday, but Andrew Wheeler, Trump’s choice to serve as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s second-in-command, will have his nomination considered anew on Wednesday.



Hartnett White, who faced unified opposition from U.S. Senate Democrats over her skepticism of man-made climate change and squeaked through a party-line committee vote last year before her nomination was tabled until 2018, made her withdrawal official in a statement...

