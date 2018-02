Left-Leaning Sens. Unveil Core NAFTA Demands

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 7:04 PM EST) -- A group of six progressive senators illustrated their vision for a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement on Friday, demanding stronger rules on labor and the environment and calling for the abolition of a controversial investment arbitration system.



Following up on President Donald Trump’s vow to “fix bad trade deals and negotiate new ones” in last week’s State of the Union address, the lawmakers, led by Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., made clear that they are expecting big changes to NAFTA in the...

To view the full article, register now.